This was NOT a Free & Fair Election. The FBI rigged the 2020 Election | Jesse Watters

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Twelve whistleblowers is not enough. Jesse Watters is calling on all honest FBI agents to come forward. The very institution that was suppose to stay out of politics, stole an election. Have the courage to come out and serve your country, in the right way.