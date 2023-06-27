https://gettr.com/post/p2kbh0m2717

6/22/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Nicole: The CCP has never stopped its infiltration into every level of America. It requires the entire American society and the entire American government to work together to take down the CCP in this country.

6/22/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】 妮可：中共从未停止对美国各个层面的渗透，这需要整个美国社会和整个美国政府共同努力来一起消灭中共。

