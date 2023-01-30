JABBING AMERICA

The following is a media compilation of jab related injuries, sudden deaths and mystery illnesses, including celebrities and many well known athletes and public figures. This is by no means an exhaustive list.



We can only report on the information available at the time. However, as far as numbers go, many published medical journals state that only between 1-10% of adverse events are reported. Harvard Medical School conducted a study (which collected data from 2007 to 2010) and found it to be significantly lower again, stating ‘fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported’. While most estimates suggest a 30-40 fold of underreporting, Harvard Medical School’s numbers show it to be more than 100 fold.

Mirrored - checkur6

