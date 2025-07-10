AUSTRALIA HAS A BIG CANCER PROBLEM! LOOK ELSEWHERE!

We always joke around about these guys being baffled. Well, they really act baffled in this misdirection piece. Not only do they act baffled - they actively send viewers' minds elsewhere. In this case, it's plastics. Not that plastics aren't a problem, but look how easy it is to avoid the elephant in the room .... the gorilla strolling between the basketball tossers.

Sources

The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease: The Lipid Nanoparticle Platform Is Asking for Trouble!

https://old.bitchute.com/video/iJb9m7dVDbra/

Blood Clots, Cancer Appear with Warp Speed

https://old.bitchute.com/video/8rysOy4LA7ka/

ABC news cancer story

https://youtu.be/H4OV-1ZszN8?si=mZ1K1kQpAe9wLgMV

https://x.com/abcnews/status/1942010875096822184

Music: Pocket Watch - For A Few Dollars More

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report