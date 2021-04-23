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Rosemarie Spataro speaks with Angela Argentina from Freedom Forum News
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90 views • April 23, 2021
Rosemaris Spataro is a Catholic parishioner, reader and eucharistic minister concerned over recent directives received by Catholic parishioners relating to Covid across various Canadian diocese.
She is especially concerned over Catholic childhood sacraments and the celebration of first communion, traditionally provided to grade two students in the Catholic school system every spring, being postponed indefinitely across Canada.
She believes that Christianity is being attacked worldwide and that all Christians need to come together and support each other. She'll be leading the prayer session in front of Saint Michael's Cathedral in Toronto on Saturday, April 24th, 2021 starting at 12 noon.
Spataro was interviewed by Freedom Forum News contributor Angela Argentina on April 20th, 2021.
For more, check out the April 23rd, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Rosemarie Spataro speaks with Angela Argentina from Freedom Forum News" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/rosemarie_spataro_speaks_with_angela_argentina_from_freedom_forum_news.
She is especially concerned over Catholic childhood sacraments and the celebration of first communion, traditionally provided to grade two students in the Catholic school system every spring, being postponed indefinitely across Canada.
She believes that Christianity is being attacked worldwide and that all Christians need to come together and support each other. She'll be leading the prayer session in front of Saint Michael's Cathedral in Toronto on Saturday, April 24th, 2021 starting at 12 noon.
Spataro was interviewed by Freedom Forum News contributor Angela Argentina on April 20th, 2021.
For more, check out the April 23rd, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Rosemarie Spataro speaks with Angela Argentina from Freedom Forum News" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/rosemarie_spataro_speaks_with_angela_argentina_from_freedom_forum_news.
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