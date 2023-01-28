Mike Maloney's Hidden Secrets of Money [2013-2018 - Dan Rubock]

https://goldsilver.com/hidden-secrets https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE88E9ICdiphYjJkeeLL2O09eJoC8r7Dc
Smash-Hit Docuseries on the True Meaning of Money
Hidden Secrets of Money is an internationally acclaimed documentary series that has taught millions of true value behind currency and money. Host Mike Maloney traveled the world as a Rich Dad Advisor and best-selling author teaching that “maximum prosperity can only be achieved through individual freedom, free markets, and sound money.”
00:00:00 Episode 01: Currency vs. Money
00:25:53 Episode 02: The 7 Stages of Empire
00:56:12 Episode 03: From Dollar Crisis to Golden Opportunity
01:32:14 Episode 04: The Biggest Scam in the History Of Mankind (in 7 Easy Steps)
02:01:55 Episode 05: Rise of Hitler Was Economics
02:31:46 Episode 06: The Rollercoaster Crash
03:01:44 Episode 07: The USA’s Day of Reckoning
03:31:44 Episode 08: The Crypto Revolution
04:46:08 Episode 09: Fall of Empires Rome vs USA
05:14:35 Episode 10: American Bread & Circus
