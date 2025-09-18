EPISODE 442: HIDDEN FREQUENCIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del covers the fallout from Sen. Ron Johnson’s hearing on the hidden Henry Ford Study and teases a twist in ‘An Inconvenient Study’ Film—LIVE Oct 3. Amy Bohn exposes CA’s rushed AB 144 law, which doubles down on the state's medical tyranny. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the turbulent free speech debate after Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the historic ACIP meeting. Plus, new science shakes climate change—and Dr. Carlos Loredo Ritter reveals how to protect your family from dangerous EMFs.
Guests: Amy Bohn, Dr. Carlos Loredo Ritter