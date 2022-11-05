Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Does the Bible Say About Healing - Barbara O-Neill
19 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 19 days ago |

What does the Bible say about healing? A lot! Healing is a Bible-based principle. In fact, Jesus spent more time healing than preaching. Is there a Bible verse about sickness that explains its cause and how to avoid getting sick? What can we learn about disease in the Bible? If you’ve ever asked yourself, Why do I keep getting sick, you may be surprised at the Bible’s answers. It is God’s perfect will for us to be healthy and He will help us in our efforts to heal. But it’s our responsibility to do our part because the Bible tells us that we are not our own. We have been bought with a price – the precious blood of the Son of God. In addition, our bodies are the temple of the Holy Ghost and God desires to dwell in us. What does it mean to be a “living sacrifice”?

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket