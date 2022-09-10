weather radar, impact structure at Four Corners

This video is not exactly in keeping with the theme of the channel, but I wanted to timestamp the info in a context I trust. Long story short, I was doing some animations with weather radar images and noticed a large circle at Four Corners, where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado meet. The circle doesn't change, under different weather conditions, on different days. I'm in the process of checking topological maps, etc, but I believe the weather is being affected by a circular range of mountains. The Salinas Valley and Sierra Nevadas also show up on the weather radar. Large circle on a planet usually means "crater" -- this one is three times the size of Chicxulub and Vredefort, at 350 miles in diameter. I have more weather radar animations on my bitchute channel, "Chuchundra," starting with https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXrkztQvOUEW/ Soundtrack is "Smooth Waters" by Serge Pavkin Music, from pixabay.com