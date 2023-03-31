Interacting with a Belligerent State

Outlining increasing lawlessness from our 'alleged' governments.
https://peo.gov.au/understand-our-parliament/how-parliament-works/bills-and-laws/types-of-law/?fbclid=IwAR1cWSIT8UKn6m9l9suwZTxRKkmVxifQSCnp11WRZHi3ELXn3nlrQ1OThIg
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?
u=https%3A%2F%2Fwamnnews.com.au%2Fnews%2Fxtra%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR008eTevkAdU-MZ8vwS-sPYghxuXjcYU5J7a_5DVAGQKvE8MY0n04YvNQM&h=AT1yM92BmjRQAlcKOGh0wSO6QAXJSPugf6z5mwgp_figTgCfiPb9OmHeLItDzg6xh7hrYGcgKY-ZTE17BniT6Cj6GvHq1r3MvrjXDAI3a0y1XvFMCUueTsbQmxH12iK50KeE&__tn__=-UK-y-R&c[0]=AT2AM6AOY1D8NCs-u6PmKM-amx3ZgdwiaG0BZ_0SHRHdQMKVqQMsdY9Et9OHZi9Y0HXzUHW6mW6x0H_eqjS-bh_n4Pn_8pUTy_wRINn-kDj2L-dvxMwNluA2vE5Gjt5Ob398PAlWT_13ryq8FU_-9fUb-UkHTbDstiWvVzBBthLeklXelY27OniPzmPUZ3NZWVRLfP7FDoy_7QEM7r9CN9wAjOK9PfGAzXTNG62EzTdrMRoIkI8
Article currently on page 2; may require searching
https://t.me/+XeCHmpEteJw1YWQ1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.