LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: MT Senator Says Constitution Can Restore Election Integrity

"Following the U.S. and state constitutions could remedy many of the concerns surrounding the integrity of American elections," Montana Senator Theresa Manzella told The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium in South Dakota.



Noting that Montana citizens were concerned about the 2020 vote, and that there was a lot of evidence of election fraud across America, the popular conservative senator said it was important for every state to pursue a forensic audit of the results. "The election systems being connected to the Internet is extremely alarming," she said, as one example of what needs to be examined. However, it is encouraging that people across America are "waking up," "seeing the tyranny," and getting involved in government. Senator Manzella also touts some recent victories for liberty by lawmakers in her state.



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