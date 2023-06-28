Create New Account
The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 5
Not Serving two Masters
In this chapter, Jesus and his disciples make it through the stormy sea of Galilee. They are confronted with a demon possessed man. How Jesus handles this situation is unconventional. After the man is free of those demons, he tries to follow Jesus, but Jesus stops him!! Is this guy really exempt from needing to obey Jesus? Meanwhile, a man named Jairus is in turmoil over his dying daughter. Can Jesus help him?

biblegospeljesusmark

