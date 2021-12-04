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Devastated Parents Warn How the COVID Shots Killed or Crippled Their Children
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325 views • December 04, 2021
"Sudden deaths" are starting to be reported among children under the age of 12, as mass vaccination campaigns to inject children with COVID-19 bioweapon shots between the ages of 5 and 12 are underway.
Here are some testimonies from parents who lost their children to COVID-19 shots. Their voices are being silenced in the corporate media.
Please spread this video far and wide, so we can try to save as many children as possible.
They're coming after the babies soon.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/sudden-deaths-of-children-under-the-age-of-12-start-surfacing-after-covid-19-shots-approved-for-this-age-group/
Mirrored - Health Impact News
Here are some testimonies from parents who lost their children to COVID-19 shots. Their voices are being silenced in the corporate media.
Please spread this video far and wide, so we can try to save as many children as possible.
They're coming after the babies soon.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/sudden-deaths-of-children-under-the-age-of-12-start-surfacing-after-covid-19-shots-approved-for-this-age-group/
Mirrored - Health Impact News
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