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Global Alert News - #340 - Dane Wigington
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192 views • February 14, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 12, 2022
Absolutely confirmed, graphene is an ingredient that [they] are spraying into our atmosphere on which all life depends. It's in our rain and snow. It's an ingredient in the clot-shots they're desperately trying to jab into everyone. There's a very bad reason for it.
Absolutely confirmed, graphene is an ingredient that [they] are spraying into our atmosphere on which all life depends. It's in our rain and snow. It's an ingredient in the clot-shots they're desperately trying to jab into everyone. There's a very bad reason for it.
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