Quo Vadis





Oct 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for September 27, 2023.





Here are the words of Our Lord Jesus to Valeria:





I am your Jesus, that Jesus who is blasphemed, still crucified and suffering more than in ancient times.





My children, but how can you live without God?





You don't understand that for you it's like dying every day.





You cannot continue for long in this way, then My Father has already decided for your return to eternal life and a fullness of joy for all who believe, and for eternal punishment for all those who, while knowing of the existence of God, avoid him as an intruder.





My children, I am counting so much on you, help me in these last times as I do not want the majority of my earthly children to go to hell.





Pray so much for these my unbelieving children because I want all my children, in the joy of Paradise.





These times of yours are the furthest from the love of My Father and above all they do not intend to change.





Children, set an example for these unbelievehren of yours, for the righteousness of My Father will not make preference to those who do not pray to him and do not invoke him.





Children, I love you, be my children good workers in the vineyard of the Lord, you will be rewarded greatly.





I am always close to you and I will lead you to eternal joy. Pray, pray and make them pray.





Jesus, your Comforter.





On July 19, 2023 Our Lord gave Valeria a similar message.





That message follows here:





My dearest children, let my Ascension into Heaven make you desire Paradise.





You know well that the times are drawing shorter on your earth and my Father will make of these days to come the beginning of the earthly end.





I pray you, do not lose any more time in this rotten world, but begin to think consciously about the end of this poor world.





My Father had given it to you for your well-being but you have done nothing but destroy it.





I no longer know how to tell you: CONVERT!

If you do not want to spend the rest of your life in eternal hell, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.





Look around you and you will see only devastation!





What have you done with all the earthly goods that my Father has given you!





You have destroyed every good, every good thing, and have gone through every smile on your mouths.





Repent, so that you be on time.





Ask forgiveness among yourselves and, above all, from the bottom of your hearts, pray to my Father and your Father for forgiveness for all your sins.





I am always with you, but there will come times in which it will no longer be enough to ask forgiveness.





I am with you, but you entrust your hearts to me full of mortal sins!





I bless you.





Your Merciful Jesus





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkZXhGjx1Jo