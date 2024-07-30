BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mali - Retaliatory strikes against the Tuareg rebels of Azawad did not keep them waiting
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
65 views • 9 months ago

The retaliatory strikes against the Tuareg rebels of Azawad did not keep them waiting.

The Malian Armed Forces' "Bayraktars" carried out a series of airstrikes on concentrations of militants from the Coordination Movement of Azawad on the border with Algeria. The main damage, as can be seen in the footage, was inflicted on the already infamous town of Tin-Zaouaten.

According to various reports, from 10 to 40 militants have already been killed. And these strikes are likely not the last ones: @departamente reports (https://t.me/departamente/3881) that many are trying to leave the city.


At this time, the Tuaregs are mobilizing (https://t.me/departamente/3869), hoping to prepare for new offensives by the Malian Armed Forces and the Wagner PMC. Given that during the battle of Tin-Zaouaten they were able to quickly gather almost a thousand personnel, it is highly likely that the concentration of militants on the Algerian border will sharply increase in the coming days.

It remains to be hoped that this time the government forces will be better prepared for new clashes and will take into account the mistakes of the recent tragedy.

#Africa #Mali #Russia

@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
