© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOVERNMENT HHS NURSE BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON COVID-19 VACCINE INJURIES AND DEATHS NOT BEING REPORTED
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • September 21, 2021
Last week we reported how James O’Keefe of Project Veritas stated that they have received “thousands” of emails (“hundreds a day”) from people wanting to share their stories with Project Veritas as COVID-19 vaccine whistleblowers, and that they are even willing to wear a hidden mic to tell their stories.
As promised, Project Veritas released the first video today of what they say will be a series of videos from undercover whistleblowers exposing what the truth is about COVID-19 vaccines.
Source: https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
As promised, Project Veritas released the first video today of what they say will be a series of videos from undercover whistleblowers exposing what the truth is about COVID-19 vaccines.
Source: https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.