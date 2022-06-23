The Worst Of The Worst

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Republican Betrayal
* [Bidan]: weakest and most unpopular leader in our lifetime.
* The trend is clear: it’s not going well for Dems.
* Hispanics see real problems with Dems.
* Many Americans are turned off by progressives.
* We are living in a historic moment.
* The Republican response: let’s prop up Joe.
* Red state governors have gone liberal.
* GOP leaders aren’t representing their constituency; few are pushing back at all; some are fundamentally with Joe.
* What DC fears the most is actual democracy.
* Our leaders want to disarm law-abiding citizens.
* The bill would not stop mass shootings.
* GOP senators declare war against the base.
* Republican voters don’t want red flag laws.
* This is a subversion of democracy — which is dying in plain sight.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-republican-leaders-siding-with-joe-biden
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 June 2022
https://tv.gab.com/channel/gee/view/tucker-republican-leaders-are-siding-62b41f80d8486e0483beb881