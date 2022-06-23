The Worst Of The Worst

Republican Betrayal

* [Bidan]: weakest and most unpopular leader in our lifetime.

* The trend is clear: it’s not going well for Dems.

* Hispanics see real problems with Dems.

* Many Americans are turned off by progressives.

* We are living in a historic moment.

* The Republican response: let’s prop up Joe.

* Red state governors have gone liberal.

* GOP leaders aren’t representing their constituency; few are pushing back at all; some are fundamentally with Joe.

* What DC fears the most is actual democracy.

* Our leaders want to disarm law-abiding citizens.

* The bill would not stop mass shootings.

* GOP senators declare war against the base.

* Republican voters don’t want red flag laws.

* This is a subversion of democracy — which is dying in plain sight.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-republican-leaders-siding-with-joe-biden





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 June 2022

https://tv.gab.com/channel/gee/view/tucker-republican-leaders-are-siding-62b41f80d8486e0483beb881

