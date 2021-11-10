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The Era of Illusion [psychoNWO]
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103 views • November 10, 2021
The Era of Illusion [psychoNWO]
A.I. is the perfect psychopath
@psychoNWO
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-Era-of-Illusion:7
Those who control society from behind the curtain have deluded themselves into thinking they can control the cycles of nature. Their hubris has severed their connection with reality. Nature has a way of humbling those who disrespect it, and it couldn't give a flying fuck about how much money they might have in their central bank account.
A.I. is the perfect psychopath
@psychoNWO
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-Era-of-Illusion:7
Those who control society from behind the curtain have deluded themselves into thinking they can control the cycles of nature. Their hubris has severed their connection with reality. Nature has a way of humbling those who disrespect it, and it couldn't give a flying fuck about how much money they might have in their central bank account.
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