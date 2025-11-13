VAXX poisoned TV star DIED SUDDENLY

**1. Jimmy Kimmel Instagram Post on Cleto Escobedo III (November 12th, 2025)**

* **Source:** https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ7f5moEYYy/

* **Content:** @jimmykimmel Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.





**2. Disney/ABC COVID-19 Vaccination Policy (October 8, 2021)**

* **Source:** https://nabetcwa.org/local16/news/disneyabc-covid-19-vaccination-policy

* **Content:** DISNEY/ABC – COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

09 Oct, 2021

October 8, 2021

DISNEY/ABC – COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

NABET-CWA has reached a comprehensive agreement with the Company regarding COVID-19 vaccines and relevant policies impacting your employment. This important agreement with the Company will help to provide our members with the safest workplace possible; while still ensuring that members with medical conditions who cannot get the vaccine, and members with sincerely held religious beliefs regarding vaccinations, are accommodated to allow their safe, continued employment.

Other important elements contained in the Agreement include:

NABET-CWA represented employees will have until November 13, 2021 to become fully vaccinated. The definition of “fully vaccinated” is: At least two (2) weeks after the final dose in a two-dose COVID vaccination series, or at least two (2) weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

Up to four (4) hours of paid time off to receive each required dose of the vaccine.





**3. Jimmy Kimmel COVID-19 Monologue (September 10, 2021)**

* **Source:** https://www.wbtw.com/entertainment-news/jimmy-kimmel-jokes-hospitals-shouldnt-treat-patients-who-used-ivermectin-for-covid-19-treatmentW

* **Content:** In his opening monologue, Kimmel referenced a statement from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in which he said hospitals have begun to run out of intensive care unit beds and will soon be forced to make “tough choices.”

“That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” Kimmel said. “Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in. We’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!