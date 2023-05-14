Take God’s warnings through Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen seriously!
Prophetic and warning message from God: Ho, ho, ho! Break with your idols and lies! Also listen to the messages from God under Categories: ‘Holidays’, so that you know how God thinks about the holidays. See what comes, then here and then there!
Published on Nov 20, 2018 in the evangelical endtime machine
