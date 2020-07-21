© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God's Judgment Is Coming! Flee The Sinful Cities Part:1
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • July 21, 2020
Do you know that you can escape the judgments of God that are soon to come?
This teaching, by David Eells, is an exhortation, by God, to come out of the big sin cities.
God has been warning His people, for quite some time, through dreams, visions, and prophecies, that it is time to flee the sin cities. Judgment is coming upon these cities.
The scriptures, that David shares, shows the greater judgments came consistently upon these cities. Today, big sin cities face plagues, nuclear, and biological judgments.
We learn through the exhortations of God to His people, that this is the time to be leaving the cities. Though God has used His people in these cities, in various capacities, for the salvation of souls and the building of His kingdom, there is going to be a time when God is going to draw His people out of the sin cities.
Most people are not receiving this warning. They are relying on the in-gathering of the saints to God; the pretrib rapture. But where is the fruit for this in-gathering? Most of God's people have enjoyed the world, and so, have not born any fruit. Our God is coming for fruit.
So, what will happen? Instead of a harvest, God is bringing tribulation; a wilderness. This is where the only fruit that God will be born. Isaiah 32:10 says, "In a little more than a year, you who feel secure will tremble. The grape harvests will fail. The in-gathering of fruit shall not come." (Isaiah 32:10) But, "The wilderness shall become a fruitful field." (Isaiah 25:1)
Gen. 13:2 says, Lot chose to "dwell in the cities of the plain and pitched his tent toward Sodom." Gen 13:12 tell us, that "He lifted up his eyes, and beholding the plain of Jordan..." he chose the city life and it's abundance, along with bondage and great vexation of spirit. God destroyed those wicked cities where Lot dwelt, saving Lot's life from the judgment in the nick of me.
Abraham chose to live in the promised land, living on the promises of God.
God is using this as a parable. And history always repeats. Sin cities will be judged. We can choose the promised land of God's promises, or we can choose the world and dwell in it's cities.
Some people will flee the sin cities in time, not to be under the judgment. And they will enter in to the wilderness that will be as a forest. "Then justice will inhabit the wilderness, and righteousness shall abide in the fruitful field. The work of righteousness shall be peace, and the effect shall be quietness and confidence."( Isaiah 32:16-17)
Wouldn't you rather have that with a remnant, than destruction with the multitudes?
Our prayer is that you will be blessed by this teaching. And that you will find out where God wants you to be, and that you will trust God to provide.
Join David Eells for Part:1 of this 2 part series, "Flee The Sinful Cities."
Watch Part 2: https://youtu.be/EogFjgHFvtU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
This teaching, by David Eells, is an exhortation, by God, to come out of the big sin cities.
God has been warning His people, for quite some time, through dreams, visions, and prophecies, that it is time to flee the sin cities. Judgment is coming upon these cities.
The scriptures, that David shares, shows the greater judgments came consistently upon these cities. Today, big sin cities face plagues, nuclear, and biological judgments.
We learn through the exhortations of God to His people, that this is the time to be leaving the cities. Though God has used His people in these cities, in various capacities, for the salvation of souls and the building of His kingdom, there is going to be a time when God is going to draw His people out of the sin cities.
Most people are not receiving this warning. They are relying on the in-gathering of the saints to God; the pretrib rapture. But where is the fruit for this in-gathering? Most of God's people have enjoyed the world, and so, have not born any fruit. Our God is coming for fruit.
So, what will happen? Instead of a harvest, God is bringing tribulation; a wilderness. This is where the only fruit that God will be born. Isaiah 32:10 says, "In a little more than a year, you who feel secure will tremble. The grape harvests will fail. The in-gathering of fruit shall not come." (Isaiah 32:10) But, "The wilderness shall become a fruitful field." (Isaiah 25:1)
Gen. 13:2 says, Lot chose to "dwell in the cities of the plain and pitched his tent toward Sodom." Gen 13:12 tell us, that "He lifted up his eyes, and beholding the plain of Jordan..." he chose the city life and it's abundance, along with bondage and great vexation of spirit. God destroyed those wicked cities where Lot dwelt, saving Lot's life from the judgment in the nick of me.
Abraham chose to live in the promised land, living on the promises of God.
God is using this as a parable. And history always repeats. Sin cities will be judged. We can choose the promised land of God's promises, or we can choose the world and dwell in it's cities.
Some people will flee the sin cities in time, not to be under the judgment. And they will enter in to the wilderness that will be as a forest. "Then justice will inhabit the wilderness, and righteousness shall abide in the fruitful field. The work of righteousness shall be peace, and the effect shall be quietness and confidence."( Isaiah 32:16-17)
Wouldn't you rather have that with a remnant, than destruction with the multitudes?
Our prayer is that you will be blessed by this teaching. And that you will find out where God wants you to be, and that you will trust God to provide.
Join David Eells for Part:1 of this 2 part series, "Flee The Sinful Cities."
Watch Part 2: https://youtu.be/EogFjgHFvtU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.