BUSTED ONE MORE TIME?

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21 views • December 17, 2021
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Were Under Freedom of information Act & Right To Information Act. UCC 1-103 1-308 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED WITHOUT PREJUDICE. Fair Use and Amendment 1,Creative Commons.. We Talk with our opinion, We Are Not Anti-Gov, Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that.WE MAKE NO CLAIMS ON ANYTHING! PSALM 91:5-7 FAIR USE CLAIMS ON ALL! WE ARE FOR EDUCATIONAL & ENTERTAINING PURPOSES.AS OF 5/24.2021 WE ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION FROM FLORIDA SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP LAWS SIGNED BY GOV. OF FLORIDA, FREEDOM OF SPEECH. WE ARE LOCATED IN FLORIDA.
SUPPORT US~https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Cheryl765
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Were Under Freedom of information Act & Right To Information Act. UCC 1-103 1-308 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED WITHOUT PREJUDICE. Fair Use and Amendment 1,Creative Commons.. We Talk with our opinion, We Are Not Anti-Gov, Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that.WE MAKE NO CLAIMS ON ANYTHING! PSALM 91:5-7 FAIR USE CLAIMS ON ALL! WE ARE FOR EDUCATIONAL & ENTERTAINING PURPOSES.AS OF 5/24.2021 WE ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION FROM FLORIDA SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP LAWS SIGNED BY GOV. OF FLORIDA, FREEDOM OF SPEECH. WE ARE LOCATED IN FLORIDA.
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