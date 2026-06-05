Maria Zeee - Earn Bitcoin by Reading the Bible!

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Daily Pulse Ep 266 | There are a lot of Christians who don't read their Bibles. There are also a lot of Christians that use a Bible app to help keep them regularly reading the Word. What if both of those groups could actually earn money for doing something that all of us should be doing? The Orange Bible app is taking Bible reading to the next level. How? Because it's rewarding people in Bitcoin, just for reading the Word of God. No strings attached.