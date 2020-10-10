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Italian Doctor Matteo Arena warns C.0.V.1.D-19 is Part of Global Depopulation Agenda
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384 views • October 10, 2020
Italian Doctor Says C.0.V.1.D-19 is Part of Global Depopulation Agenda
Matteo Arena, originally obtained from https://gofile.io/d/IXL6BT
Do not get tested, or get the coid-19 vaccine.
Matteo Arena, originally obtained from https://gofile.io/d/IXL6BT
Do not get tested, or get the coid-19 vaccine.
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