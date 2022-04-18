© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lie To Me Over and Over Obama and The Smith Mundt Act
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • April 18, 2022
We have been lied to day after day by social media, written media, television, and more.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smith%E2%80%93Mundt_Act#:~:text=The%20Act%20was%20developed%20to,as%20one%20of%20its%20provisions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yshJn7lgVsY
https://www.facinghistory.org/holocaust-and-human-behavior/chapter-6/visual-essay-impact-propaganda#2
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2017/03/how-nazi-propaganda-encouraged-the-masses-to-co-produce-a-false-reality.html
https://sentence.yourdictionary.com/disseminate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWyhsqh_e9s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smith%E2%80%93Mundt_Act#:~:text=The%20Act%20was%20developed%20to,as%20one%20of%20its%20provisions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yshJn7lgVsY
https://www.facinghistory.org/holocaust-and-human-behavior/chapter-6/visual-essay-impact-propaganda#2
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2017/03/how-nazi-propaganda-encouraged-the-masses-to-co-produce-a-false-reality.html
https://sentence.yourdictionary.com/disseminate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWyhsqh_e9s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.