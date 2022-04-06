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Paul Pelosi Associate's Fraud Conviction Leads to MASSIVE Bombshells About Ukraine
GalacticStorm
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271 views • April 06, 2022
Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr. has been caught in dirty business dealing in Ukraine, endorsing cryptocurrency scams and much more.

Another rich Dem’s son ended up with dirty hands… How can that be?

And they’re still trying to convince the world that their international powerful contacts had nothing to do with it!

Biden and Pelosi, who’s next in line?
https://thetruedefender.com/pelosi-associates-fraud-conviction-leads-to-a-massive-bombshells-about-ukraine/

Asa Saint Clair, the close associate of Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr., has been convicted of wire fraud for his role in running a scam called the World Sports Alliance, which Paul Pelosi Jr. represented in the country of Ukraine. Saint Clair now faces 20 years in prison when he goes up for sentencing in July, giving him plenty of time to flip on his associates.
Damian Williams, a U.S. Attorney, stated, according to the Department of Justice: “As a jury has now found, Asa Saint Clair used lies to defraud everyday people out of their hard-earned money by promising them guaranteed returns if they invested in a IGObit, a digital currency he claimed the World Sports Alliance was developing. Saint Clair touted the WSA as working closely with the UN to promote the values of sports and peace for a better world, while in reality promoting only the balance of his bank accounts.”
https://ussanews.com/2022/03/30/pelosi-sons-associate-convicted-of-fraud-for-scam-that-pelosis-son-promoted-in-ukraine/
Keywords
ukraine scandalpelosi crimefamilypaul pelosi associate
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