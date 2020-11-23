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THIS IS A MUST WATCH Biden has been formally indicted on a Class A felony by Ukraine. AND MUCH MORE
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474 views • November 23, 2020
Jeffrey Prather, former SOCOM operator, DEA agent and government intelligence analyst. Like nearly all patriots, Prather has been demonized and assaulted by the deep state, but he has survived and continues to bring a powerful pro-America message to all those who seek the truth.
Trump’s 2018 executive order about “foreign interference” in U.S. elections, and how Trump was prepared for mass election theft.
Why “Q” is an individual working in the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) under the tutelage of Gen. Flynn.
The latest on Dominion Voting Systems and their criminal conspiracy to steal the election for Biden.
The nature of “The Kraken.”
Why “Flynn is BACK IN.”
Details on how Joe Biden has been formally indicted on a Class A felony by Ukraine.
Trump’s 2018 executive order about “foreign interference” in U.S. elections, and how Trump was prepared for mass election theft.
Why “Q” is an individual working in the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) under the tutelage of Gen. Flynn.
The latest on Dominion Voting Systems and their criminal conspiracy to steal the election for Biden.
The nature of “The Kraken.”
Why “Flynn is BACK IN.”
Details on how Joe Biden has been formally indicted on a Class A felony by Ukraine.
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