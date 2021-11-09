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San Franciscans protest Covid 19 Vaccine Mandates in front of Mayor's apartment. Join us!!!!
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53 views • November 09, 2021
A group of us have been protesting in front of Mayor London Breed's apartment. Although we only show one speaker here, we hope to add more videos soon.
The important thing to know is that in San Francisco, there is a group called "Sane Francisco." Please find us on Telegram. Or send an email to [email protected]
This speaker isn't perfect, but the time for perfecting a resistance plan is over. Please, wherever you are, get out in the street, educate others, and stop this quick slide into tyranny.
Blessings to Everyone!!!
The important thing to know is that in San Francisco, there is a group called "Sane Francisco." Please find us on Telegram. Or send an email to [email protected]
This speaker isn't perfect, but the time for perfecting a resistance plan is over. Please, wherever you are, get out in the street, educate others, and stop this quick slide into tyranny.
Blessings to Everyone!!!
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