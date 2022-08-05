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LIVE Interview! Dr. Syed Haider: Exposing the Globalist Agenda!
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439 views • August 05, 2022

When Dr. Haider joins the program you KNOW it's going to be on fire! Not only has he continued to treat patients and provide medicines on hand BEFORE you get sick, he continues to expose the deep state and doesn't pull any punches when it comes to calling their evil agenda exactly what it is. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/join-resistance-chicks-for-double-header-live-shows-tonight/


Don't forget we want to see YOU in Plymouth! Click on the link here and use promo code "Plymouth" to save $10 on the ALL INCLUSIVE ticket!!! https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/


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Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

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