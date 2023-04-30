Weapons Research Scientist Tells All: World Government Weaponized 5G And Radiation For Vaxxed

MIRRORED from THE STEW PETERS SHOW
https://rumble.com/v1h32p7-weapons-research-scientist-tells-all-world-government-weaponized-5g-and-rad.html
5-G networks can transmit dangerous radio waves through the vaccines!
UK engineer and special weapons researcher, Mark Steele joins the show to expose how the deadly clot shots are connected to a giant kill-switch spanning across America, known as 5-G.
