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BREAKING!!! In Australia - No man can buy or sell, unless he has the COVID-19 Vaccine!!!
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110 views • September 08, 2021
BREAKING!!! Mark of the Beast Rolled Out In Australia!!! "No man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark"
The 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies:
https://VladimirZelenkoMD.com/
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
https://www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org/
www.BudesonideWorks.com
ThrivetimeShow.com:
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 4 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 171 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
4. Ticket Request Are Flying In for Our Final Event In Dallas
Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Down a Vaccination Exemption Form Today At: www.Team1986.com
Models are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
PCR tests are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
COVID is 100% treatable
There is no SAVIOR without the luciferase vaccines:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Bill Gates Spirit Advisor - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
Jeffrey Epstein / Bill Gates Worked to Create Their Own Race - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Question #2 - Why Is Congress Working On Legislation Called H.R.666? - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021 Proposed Legislation? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Why Is Congress Working on Legislation Called H.R.6666? - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act? https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Question #4 - Why Is the Centers for Disease Control Calling for the Implementation of Nazi-Style Concentration Camps That They Are Calling Green Zones?
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Why Did the Governor of Tennessee Sign an Executive Order Authorizing the State to Remove People from Their Homes? https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf – Read Paragraphs 8, 14 and 18
Bill Gates- and George Soros-Backed
The 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies:
https://VladimirZelenkoMD.com/
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
https://www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org/
www.BudesonideWorks.com
ThrivetimeShow.com:
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 4 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 171 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
4. Ticket Request Are Flying In for Our Final Event In Dallas
Question #1 - Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Down a Vaccination Exemption Form Today At: www.Team1986.com
Models are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
PCR tests are false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/case-inflation/#scroll-content
COVID is 100% treatable
There is no SAVIOR without the luciferase vaccines:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
Bill Gates Spirit Advisor - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=marina+abramovic+spirit+cooking&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
Jeffrey Epstein / Bill Gates Worked to Create Their Own Race - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Question #2 - Why Is Congress Working On Legislation Called H.R.666? - Anti-Racism in Public Health Act of 2021 Proposed Legislation? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Why Is Congress Working on Legislation Called H.R.6666? - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act? https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Question #4 - Why Is the Centers for Disease Control Calling for the Implementation of Nazi-Style Concentration Camps That They Are Calling Green Zones?
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Why Did the Governor of Tennessee Sign an Executive Order Authorizing the State to Remove People from Their Homes? https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf – Read Paragraphs 8, 14 and 18
Bill Gates- and George Soros-Backed
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