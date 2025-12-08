The Head and The Heart’s Tyler Williams - STAGE THREADS Ep. 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, Tyler Williams, drummer of the indie folk band, The Head and The Heart, shows you his stage outfits and discusses how his style connects to the music and the stories behind the clothing he wears during performances. The Head and the Heart is currently supporting their newest album, Aperture.
Film Date - August 8, 2025
Location - The Salt Shed in Chicago, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:37 Skip Intro
00:55 Clothing
04:12 Miscellaneous
06:37 History of His Style
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
