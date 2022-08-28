Gene Therapy was ALWAYS the Plan (Oct. 2021)

Gene Therapy was ALWAYS the Plan

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They used fear and Psychopathic Authoritarians to force their experiment on everyone, and then brag about how well it worked.

"Ultimately the, the mRNA vaccines are an example for that Cellular Gene Therapy. I always like to say if we had surveyed two years ago in the public would you be willing to take a Gene, Gene or Cell Therapy and inject it into your body we would’ve probably had a 95% refusal rate. I think this pandemic has also opened many peoples eyes to innovation in the way that was maybe not possible before.”

Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management and Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division, Bayer AG, Germany, speaks at the World Health Summit, Berlin Germany, October 24-26, 2021

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