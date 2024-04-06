Spokesman for Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza - Speech on the occasion of Quds Day - ENG text

Spokesman for Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza, in his speech on the occasion of Quds Day:

💬 "We send our greetings from the heart of the battle and the field of confrontation to our brothers in Hezbollah and his eminence Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, may God protect him, and to the mujahideen brothers, Ansar Allah, in Yemen, and the leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, may God protect him, and to the leaders and mujahideen of the Islamic resistance in Iraq, and to the Islamic Republic of Iran, which established al-Quds Day and supports liberation forces worldwide, and to Arab Syria, the strategic depth of our noble resistance."