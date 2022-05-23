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Here are some of the things they teach a 33rd degree mason
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1881 views • May 23, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
What are they hiding:
Polaris, the real equator, as above so below, the sun and the moon. The real distance to both the sun and the moon. The real size of the sun and the moon.
The flat earth, "summer land". The northern lights, the black suns connection to the moon and more.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AtOU2NnUQdPl/
What are they hiding:
Polaris, the real equator, as above so below, the sun and the moon. The real distance to both the sun and the moon. The real size of the sun and the moon.
The flat earth, "summer land". The northern lights, the black suns connection to the moon and more.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AtOU2NnUQdPl/
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