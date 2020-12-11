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IDIOTS WHO TOOK COVID-19 VACCINE ARE NOW TESTING POSITIVE FOR HIV
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300 views • December 11, 2020
IDIOTS WHO TOOK COVID-19 VACCINE ARE NOW TESTING POSITIVE FOR HIV ,, If you are so afraid of the harmless flu, you are going to love HIV. Doctors have warned about possible autoimmune disorders caused by the COVID-19 vaccines, but you didn't want to listen. Well, now there is evidence that one of the Coronavirus vaccines being developed by the University of Queensland was scrapped after patients tested "false-positive" for HIV. The word "false" is perhaps thrown in there so you don't lose confidence in their money making train. For your sake, let's hope that HIV is also a hoax.
Credits ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CQCMN9LNkQJd/
Credits ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CQCMN9LNkQJd/
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