Maria Zeee - Propaganda Wars Leading the Masses ft. Sarah Westall

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Daily Pulse Ep 274 | Trump previously advocated for a Digital Bill of Rights that would grant content creators digital due process, but no such protections have been implemented. Instead, censorship and shadowbanning of independent journalists continue through collusion between governments and big tech. Brave journalist Sarah Westall is now suing to expose these mechanisms via discovery, as this suppression harms not just reporters but everyone relying on trusted information for real-world change.