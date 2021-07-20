A Cult of DEATH

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LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO
CNN Article
Highly contagious Delta variant now makes up 83% of US coronavirus cases, CDC says
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/health/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html
Rair Foundation Article (Luc Montagnier)
Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'
https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
Decoding the Deception Vaccine Video Referenced
Covid-19 Vaccination Mania
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YoSg88sn11Gx/
Decoding The Deception Covid-19 Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/
Agenda 2030 PDF
21252030 Agenda for Sustainable Development web.pdf (un.org)
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