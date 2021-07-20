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A Cult of DEATH
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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68 views • July 20, 2021
We take a look at the history of the "Elite" and see a predilection for death and depopulation. What we see going on with the Covid-19 Vaccines and all the fear mongering falls right in line. Make no mistake. This is intentional and they aim to depopulate the earth in a big way. We also examine a story from CNN (Argh) and tie that in with Dr. Luc Montagnier's predictions about Covid Vaccines.

LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO

CNN Article
Highly contagious Delta variant now makes up 83% of US coronavirus cases, CDC says
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/health/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html

Rair Foundation Article (Luc Montagnier)
Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'
https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/

Decoding the Deception Vaccine Video Referenced
Covid-19 Vaccination Mania
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YoSg88sn11Gx/

Decoding The Deception Covid-19 Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/

Agenda 2030 PDF
21252030 Agenda for Sustainable Development web.pdf (un.org)

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Keywords
cnnilluminatidepopulationelitesdeath cultcorona viruscovid-19ted turnercovid vaccinescousteau
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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