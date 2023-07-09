https://gettr.com/post/p2llrql2707

07/08/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show: The CCP controls the mainstream media not only in the United States, but also in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It's very threatening because the media is supposed to be the government’s watchdog. But when the mainstream media colludes with the government, it violates the freedom of the people because we are no longer protected by the media. No one is going to speak for us, which is why I encourage people to follow this show and join us in the discussion because it's the only way we can fight back.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/08/2023 妮可作客《 Wayne Dupree Show》节目：中共不仅控制了美国的主流媒体，还控制了台湾和香港的主流媒体。这非常危险，因为媒体本应该监督政府，但是当主流媒体与政府勾结时，这就侵犯了人民的自由。因为我们不再受到媒体的保护，没有人会为我们说话，这就是为什么我鼓励人们关注这个节目，并加入我们的讨论，因为这是我们反击的唯一方式。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





