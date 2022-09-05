Biden Invites Civil War

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What if Biden throws a civil war and no one shows up? Rather, we go to the polls and overthrow this kleptocracy: an illegitimate regime pillaging the people. Guests include Swoop and Alveda King on the anniversary of the “I have a dream” speech of her uncle Martin Luther King Jr.
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Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye