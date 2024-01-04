Miso Honey Glazed Salmon
1lb Salmon
1 Tbs HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO
1 tsp HRS Freeze Dried Organic Yellow Miso Powder
1 Tbs soy sauce or coconut aminos
1 TBS apple cider vinegar
1/2 tsp sesame seeds
1 Tbs minced ginger
Optional: Serve with HRS Organic Quinoa
1. Whisk together honey, miso, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame seeds and ginger.
2. Pour the glaze over salmon.
3. Let the salmon marinade for at least 30 minutes before cooking.
4. Place the fish on baking sheet, air fry or bake skin side down
If baking:
10-15 minutes at 400F.
If airfrying:
7-9 minutes at 400F.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.