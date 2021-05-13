© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Other Side of the Co V Id Coin
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • May 13, 2021
The Good Doctors shed refreshing light on some of the biggest inconsistencies, inaccuracies, over-reaches of power, non-truths, and infringements of freedom regarding all-things-co-v-id for the past year and a half.
81% already have healthy immune response to CoVid:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41590-020-00808-x.pdf
CDC reduces cycle threshold to their benefit:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/Information-for-laboratories-COVID-vaccine-breakthrough-case-investigation.pdf
Might want to listen to this guy, renowned Dr. Peter McCullough – the doctor with the most citations in the National Library of Medicine. This is a fantastic interview!
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shot-killing-large-numbers-warns-top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough/
Dr. Geert Vanden Bosch interview… excellent.
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
Good, thorough resource:
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=242205
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=241875
81% already have healthy immune response to CoVid:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41590-020-00808-x.pdf
CDC reduces cycle threshold to their benefit:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/Information-for-laboratories-COVID-vaccine-breakthrough-case-investigation.pdf
Might want to listen to this guy, renowned Dr. Peter McCullough – the doctor with the most citations in the National Library of Medicine. This is a fantastic interview!
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shot-killing-large-numbers-warns-top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough/
Dr. Geert Vanden Bosch interview… excellent.
https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
Good, thorough resource:
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=242205
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=241875
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.