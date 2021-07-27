A Quarrelsome Wife - Proverbs 27:15-16

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c (NIV)
15 A quarrelsome wife is like the dripping
of a leaky roof in a rainstorm;
16 restraining her is like restraining the wind
or grasping oil with the hand.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Let's be fair and include the husband.
A contentious spouse is an uncontrollable calamity.
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