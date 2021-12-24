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Board Votes to Affirm Health Officer Against Public Outcry
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10 views • December 24, 2021
Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA) votes unanimously to affirm the next county health officer against public outcry and 95% written opposition. December 14th, 2021.
"This appointment is unacceptable. This appointment is controversy and unacceptable, criminal. We do not accept her as our public health officer."
"This appointment is unacceptable. This appointment is controversy and unacceptable, criminal. We do not accept her as our public health officer."
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