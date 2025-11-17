Your Brain On Weed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dark Truth About Weed & Big Pharma’s Plot To Get Your Kids Addicted
* Once you understand just how destructive cannabis is to young men, it’s hard not to see it as a tool of social control.
* Dr. Daniel Amen explains.
* He is a physician, double board-certified psychiatrist, award-winning researcher, best-selling author and CEO of the Amen Clinics.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 November 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-daniel-amen