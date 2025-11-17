BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Your Brain On Weed
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
943 views • 4 days ago

The Dark Truth About Weed & Big Pharma’s Plot To Get Your Kids Addicted

* Once you understand just how destructive cannabis is to young men, it’s hard not to see it as a tool of social control.

* Dr. Daniel Amen explains.

* He is a physician, double board-certified psychiatrist, award-winning researcher, best-selling author and CEO of the Amen Clinics.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 November 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-daniel-amen

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1990490136220430632

big pharmadementiaviolenceaddictionobesitycannabisbrain healthautismtucker carlsonartificial intelligencebrain damagemarijuanatestosteronemushroomsweedkratomalzheimers diseasesocial controlschizophrenialegalizationpsychosiscoviddaniel amenspiritual impactmind management
