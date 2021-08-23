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AW35B, Planet "X" and the Syrian Star System, f/bro Loren // ANGEL WARS
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160 views • August 23, 2021
This is part 2 to the Angel Wars episode where Loren explains how there is a Syrian Star System that has a 3600 year periodicity which when aligned with Planet "X" 360 year periodicity produces ELE's (Extinction Level Events)...
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