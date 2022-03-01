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Yucon Syrup what is it?
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32 views • March 01, 2022
Yacon Syrup is a natural alternative sweetener, similar to honey, maple syrup, molasses, or sugar cane syrup. Grown in the Andes Mountains and used since pre-Inca times, this delicious sweetener is the perfect choice for beverages, cooking, cereal, baking, and other recipes. This item is currently not available for purchase.
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