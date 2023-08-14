Despotism
Measures how a society ranks on a spectrum stretching from democracy to despotism. Explains how societies and nations can be measured by the degree that power is concentrated and respect for the individual is restricted. Where do your community, state, and nation stand on these scales?
Don't be surprised if today's modern democracies don't fare so well when measured against this film...
Publication date: 1946
