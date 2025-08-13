BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Worldwide Beginning of Spring – 70 countries online at 21st AZK
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
2 views • 1 day ago

Welcome to 21st AZK! – Since 2008, AZK is part of Europe’s largest platforms for free expert investigative education. So far more than 100 witnesses have had a say to millions of listeners. It counters progressing censorship via qualified counter-voices. AZK uncovers relentlessly what conformist propaganda media keep distorting, keep mentioning or even censor. Cartel media are busting more and more. This time 70 countries went online. More than 40 translators are translating today and 385 technicians manage the technical set-up on site, as well as worldwide. This 21st AZK shows that spring is on the rise worldwide. It is a signal to the whole world. Be part of this worldwide awakening!

